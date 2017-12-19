Infrastructure repairs continue in Floral Parkway area - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Infrastructure repairs continue in Floral Parkway area

Stormwater work is taking place in the areas of Floral Parkway, Audubon Blvd., Peachtree Ave. and 39th Street as part of the City of Wilmington's ongoing 5-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan. (Source: City of Wilmington) Stormwater work is taking place in the areas of Floral Parkway, Audubon Blvd., Peachtree Ave. and 39th Street as part of the City of Wilmington's ongoing 5-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan. (Source: City of Wilmington)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Stormwater work is taking place in the areas of Floral Parkway, Audubon Blvd., Peachtree Ave. and 39th Street as part of the City of Wilmington's ongoing 5-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan.

Crews now are completing the installation of a new drainage pipe beneath Floral Parkway.

The streets will be repaved as work is completed.

A total of four lane miles will be repaved as part of the work, which should be completed early next year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly