Boat worth nearly $200,000 stolen from Gore Marine

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, someone stole a boat worth nearly $200,000 from Gore Marine Metal Fabrications on U.S. Highway 421 North Sunday night.

According to the boat store’s owner, Danny Gore, security cameras from a neighboring business caught a truck with the suspected stolen boat on the back heading northbound on U.S. Highway 421 at 9:22 p.m.

The owner said they can’t make out what type of truck it was, or the license plate number. Employees said the shop itself has two security cameras, one inside the store and one outside. Gore said the store’s cameras weren’t pointed in the direction where the suspects stole the boat, and therefore didn’t pick up anything.

The 34-foot center console Venture boat is white with a blue pinstripe and a cobalt blue bottom. It has new twin Yamaha 300s that are grey. The triple axel trailer, which has a Maine registration plate, has the word "Rocket" in boldface black letters on both sides.

The electronics are Garmin with radar, Sirius XM radio, 12-inch Chart Plotter, and 8-inch sonar/depth/fish finder.

Employees said all of the boats are locked up at night, and the store has a gate that locks as well.

Gore said in all of his 30 years in business, he has never had anything close to this happen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.

