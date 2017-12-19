Boat worth $200,000 stolen from Gore Marine

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, someone stole a boat worth about $200,000 from Gore Marine Metal Fabrications on U.S. Highway 421 North Sunday night. (Source: WECT)

According to the boat store’s owner, Danny Gore, security cameras from a neighboring business caught a truck with the suspected stolen boat on the back heading northbound on U.S. Highway 421 at 9:22 p.m.

The owner said they can’t make out what type of truck it was, or the license plate number. Employees said the shop itself has two security cameras, one inside the store and one outside. Gore said the store’s cameras weren’t pointed in the direction where the suspects stole the boat, and therefore didn’t pick up anything.

Employees said all of the boats are locked up at night, and the store has a gate that locks as well.

Gore said in all of his 30 years in business, he has never had anything close to this happen. The shop is working with the sheriff’s office and the case is currently under investigation.

