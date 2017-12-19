Post offices prepped for holidays

Post offices around Wilmington expect Wednesday to be one of the busiest days of the year. (Source: WECT)

Post offices around Wilmington expect Wednesday to be one of the busiest days of the year.

December 20 is the last day to send packages by Priority Mail and have them arrive by Christmas.

The Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware Post Office has seen an increase in business over the week.

The store brought in extra help and has pick up twice a day leading up to the holiday.

Barbara Snead, of the post office, said there are still options if someone can't get their package out by Wednesday.

"The next best thing that I can offer is Express Mail," said Snead. That is going to cost some. The rates start at $23.75, but it is guaranteed. It does carry a $100 insurance on it, but it is guaranteed to be there by Christmas."

However, even Express Mail does have a deadline of December 22.

Snead said she understands that people don't want to wait in long lines and expect good customer service.

She believes the fact that the Wrigglesworth location is a contract unit of the post office helps it offer a more intimate experience.

"We are here to serve our people and to make them happy, and we are going to make them happy," said Snead. "We are going to do the right thing ad give them options to send it."

