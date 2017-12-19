Autopsy: Man killed in apartment complex shooting had 18 gunshot wounds

Bobby Lee Johnson, 26, of Fair Bluff, was found lying in front of an apartment building in the Sandy Ridge Apartments at around 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 25. (Source: WECT)

An autopsy conducted on a man killed in a September shooting in Whiteville concluded he had 18 gunshot wounds, but could not determine exactly how many times he had been shot.

Bobby Lee Johnson, 26, of Fair Bluff, was found lying in front of an apartment building in the Sandy Ridge Apartments at around 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 25. Emergency crews took him to Columbus Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary report filed by a medical examiner, Johnson was reportedly involved in a fight with another person.

“The result of that altercation was that the decedent was shot repeatedly,” the medical examiner wrote.

Whiteville police recovered 13 .40 caliber casings at the scene, but according to the report, had not been able to determine why the fight occurred or what actually happened, as no witnesses had come forward.

The full autopsy revealed ten gunshot wounds in Johnson’s torso and thighs, two in his right arm, two in his left arm, three in his right leg, and one in his left leg. Nine bullets were recovered from his body, along with some bullet fragments.

“It cannot be excluded that some of the exiting bullets reentered other areas of the body, so it is unknown how many shots were actually fired at the decedent,” the autopsy report states.

Toxicological testing detected no alcohol.

No arrests have been made in Johnson’s murder. His death is still under investigation, a Whiteville Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

