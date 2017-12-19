UNCW professor: End of DACA will cause psychological harm

In an op-ed article posted Monday in USA Today, UNCW professor of psychology Antonio E. Puente said he was convinced the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would be detrimental to our future.

"We will lose many talented individuals who might otherwise make substantive contributions to American society," Puente wrote.

The DACA program gave a group of immigrants who came to the country as children illegally a chance to live in the United States as they pursue citizenship. In September, Justice Department announced it was ending the Obama-era program, while giving Congress six months to potentially save the policy.

Puente, who serves as president of the American Psychological Association, is an immigrant himself. He came to the United States from Cuba illegally when he was eight years old. His family moved to North Miami Beach in 1960 to live with their relatives in a one bedroom apartment.

"I came to the U.S. with $300, a change of clothes and a baseball bat," Puente said. "We were placed in the North Miami Beach Elementary School with the statement: 'They don't speak Spanish here, do your best.' and that's what we did."

Puente fears, if Congress does not bring back a clean version of the policy, immigrants won't get the same chance to succeed that he did and contribute to society.

WECT reached out to the New Hanover County and Brunswick County GOP for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

