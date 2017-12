24th Annual Legon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament schedule

24th Annual Legon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament

December 28, 29, 30

Women's Bracket

Games to be played at Laney High School

3p.m. Clover, SC vs. New Hanover-New gym

4:30p.m. Millbrook vs. Hoggard-Old gym

6p.m. Clinton vs. Laney-New gym

7:30p.m. Ardrey Kell vs. Ashley-Old gym

Men's Bracket

Games to be played at Laney High School

3p.m. Athens vs. Hoggard-Old gym

4:30p.m. Pamlico vs. New Hanover-New gym

6p.m. Leesville Road vs. Ashley-Old gym

7:30p.m. Hillside vs. Laney-New gym