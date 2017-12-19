Dept. of Insurance accepting public comments on proposed homeowner rate increase

The N.C. Department of Insurance is accepting public comments on a notice from the N.C. Rate Bureau asking for an increase in homeowners insurance rates. (Source: Raycom Media)

The N.C. Department of Insurance is accepting public comments on a notice from the N.C. Rate Bureau asking for an increase in homeowners insurance rates.

While the average requested increase statewide is 18.7, the requested increase for Brunswick County homeowners is between 23.7 and 25 percent.

Comments and concerns can be submitted by email or mail until Dec. 29.

Emails can be directed to 2017HomeInsurance@ncdoi.gov. Mail, which needs to be received by Dec. 29, can be sent to Tricia Ford, 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1201.

More information can be found here.

