Two people injured in shooting on N. 30th Street

Several units are on scene investigating a report of gunfire in the area of 1111 N 30th St. in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Two people were injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in the area of 1111 N. 30th St. in Wilmington.

Police say that that two people - a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman - were shot and taken to the hospital. A detective at the scene said the victim appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to New Hanover County Communications, the call came in at 4:05 a.m. as a report of gunfire with possible victims.

Some neighbors said that there was a party going on in the area. After they were awoken by the sounds of gunshots, they said they saw more than a dozen people scattering.

The detective said no arrests have been made in the case as of 7 a.m.

