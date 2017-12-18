High School basketball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School basketball scoreboard

Girls

New Hanover 59, Pender 14 F
East Bladen 46, St. Pauls 34 F
Red Springs 34, Whiteville 32 F

Boys

New Hanover 82, Pender 51 F
Red Springs 51, Whiteville 36 F
St. Pauls 58, East Bladen 40 F

