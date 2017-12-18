Hard work pays off for UNCW's Lacey Suggs

Lacey Suggs played just seven minutes as a freshman walk-on for the UNCW women’s basketball team last season.

What a difference a year has made for the former East Bladen standout. Suggs is now the Seahawks’ sixth man, and the team’s leading scorer.

UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot wanted to reward Suggs for all her hard work, and did so by giving her a scholarship for the 2018-19 season.

VIDEO | For @LaceySuggs, Christmas came a little early as the super sophomore received the gift of a lifetime #NewEraNextFlight pic.twitter.com/FccgGSF7Kp — UNCW Women's Basketball (@UNCWwomenshoops) December 14, 2017

“There is no quit in Lacey Suggs,” Barefoot said. “She is just a player that can help you win a championship, and you must have players like that, that will give everything, coachable, and playing with heart.”

Suggs almost didn’t play a second season for UNCW. During her first season, the lack of playing time and opportunity made her question her commitment to the game she loves.

“Maybe this wasn’t for me,” Suggs said about walking on at UNCW. “Maybe I made a bad decision. Maybe I picked the wrong sport. But like I told everyone else, if it wasn’t for my teammates picking me up, I would have quit. I am glad I didn’t.”

Her perseverance has paid off, particularly in the Seahawks’ first 10 games. Coming off the bench, Suggs is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

