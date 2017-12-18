Wake Forest win streak at 6 after downing Coastal Carolina

Bryant Crawford scored 22 points and Keyshawn Woods hit four free throws in the final minute to lead Wake Forest to an 84-80 win over Coastal Carolina on Monday night.

The Demon Deacons (7-4) have now won six games in a row after starting the season 1-4.

Wake Forest has relied on its offense for the win streak, but their defense bailed them out against the Chanticleers (6-6)

The Demon Deacons were down 72-71 after hitting a pair of free throws. Crawford got a steal near midcourt. He missed the layup, but Mitchell Wilbekin had rushed downcourt and got the putback with 2:07 to go to give the Demon Deacons a lead they would not give up.

On the next possession, Doral Moore blocked two shots. Crawford was then fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all his free throws to put Wake Forest up 76-72 with 1:25 to go. Moore had a career-best five blocks.

Wake Forest hit 10 of 11 free throws in the final 2:25 of the game.

Zac Culbertson led the Chanticleers with 21 points. Jaylen Shaw had 12 points and 10 assists.

Moore had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Good shooting has gotten the Demon Deacons out of that 1-4 hole. Wake Forest shot 50.9 percent (28 of 55) from the field. The Demon Deacons have shot better than 50 percent during each game of the winning streak and scored at least 80 points ... The difference for the Demon Deacons on Monday night was at the line. They made 21 of 25 free throws, while Coastal Carolina was 12 of 19.

Coastal Carolina: It's the second excruciating loss for the Chanticleers against a Power Five team. They lost 80-78 at South Carolina on Dec.9 ... Coastal Carolina has beaten teams from the best conferences at home before. Coach Cliff Ellis knocked off LSU in 2011 and Clemson in 2012 ... The Chanticleers shot 50.9 percent (29 of 57). It was only their second game shooting better than 50 percent this season. That kind of shooting will let them rise above their predicted eighth place finish in the Sun Belt.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Tennessee Saturday, then open Atlantic Coast Conference play Dec. 30 at No. 5 North Carolina.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers host the College of Charleston on Friday and open Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 hosting UT Arlington.

