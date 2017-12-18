Wrightsville Beach boaters get video of humpback whales - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wrightsville Beach boaters get video of humpback whales

A humpback whale plays in the ocean. (Source: Pixabay) A humpback whale plays in the ocean. (Source: Pixabay)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Some boaters about a half-mile off Wrightsville Beach had some unexpected guests visit them on Monday afternoon.

Miles and Jordan Coffin sent in video of a group of humpback whales in the water near them. One even appeared to pass underneath their boat.

Humpback whales grow to 66,000 pounds and they usually live 45-50 years.

