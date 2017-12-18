Wilmington business owners hope Panthers stay in the Carolinas - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington business owners hope Panthers stay in the Carolinas

By: Alex Guarino, General Assignment Reporter
Mikhail Sobol, the owner of Slainte Irish Pub, places a sign about the Carolina Panthers next to a dog on Monday. (Source: WECT) Mikhail Sobol, the owner of Slainte Irish Pub, places a sign about the Carolina Panthers next to a dog on Monday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The shakeup with the Carolina Panthers does not just have fans in Charlotte concerned for the future of the team. A new owner could mean a new location too, which has some local business owners feeling uneasy.

For 16 games each season, fans head to Wilmington-area bars and restaurants to cheer on their team, bringing in big business for popular spots.

After the abrupt news that the team is up for sale amid sexual harassment concerns surrounding owner Jerry Richardson, fans have worried whether a move for the team is in its future. Business owners worry this move could mean a move away from local bars and restaurants. 

Mikhail Sobol, a Russian man who owns Slainte Irish Pub in downtown Wilmington, says he loves the American football tradition, and moving the team out of the state could mean a big loss for his bar.

"I care about the people, and as a business, it's going to drop revenues for everybody," Sobol said. "Not just for my business, for all the local businesses. We're talking about retail, T-shirts, stickers, flags and everything. I mean, we have a stadium for a reason." 

