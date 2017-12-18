Big Buddy program holds Christmas party in Wilmington

Children involved in the Big Buddy of the Cape Fear program enjoyed a fun Monday night in Wilmington.

The Big Buddy program hosted its Christmas party at Jellybeans roller skating rink Monday from 6-9 p.m. The kids enjoyed skating and food and Santa Claus even paid a visit.

"They are coming here to have some great food, and skate and unwind, and hang out with their friends and their mentors," Cape Fear Volunteer Center Assistant to the Director Sierra Taylor said. "It's just a very happy, positive energy just to experience this with, you know, other kids that maybe they go to school with or that they live down the street from, and to just to have a nice holiday experience."

Click here if you're interested in becoming a Big Buddy.

