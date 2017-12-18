Making Christmas special for children who are victims of abuse and neglect

The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw. (Source: WECT)

The staff makes sure Christmas is special for the children who live on campus at the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

Not every child will unwrap presents on Christmas morning in their own home surrounded by loving parents.

But there is a place for children who suffer from abuse and neglect: The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

The staff makes sure Christmas is special for the children who live on campus at Lake Waccamaw.

“This time of year is really exciting,” said Gary Faircloth, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. “Many of our kids have not seen Christmas trees or celebrations in the way that we provide.”

Faircloth would know. He also grew up here.

“I felt special, just like all kids are at Christmas time. It was recognized and given things that I had joy over and made me feel good,” Faircloth said.

According to Faircloth, when children first arrive on the campus, they have zero confidence.

“They don't believe there's a God because if there was a God, why would this have happened to me?" he said. "If they believe there is a God and they say they are mad at God because why did God let this happen?”

The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina gives the children a safe place and helps them to heal.

There are 45 children staying on the Lake Waccamaw campus, where they attend school on the property.

The Boys and Girls Homes guarantees that every child who graduates will be able to go to college and graduate debt free thanks to scholarships that come from donations.

The Boys and Girls Homes has more than 180 children in 175 foster homes, but it is always looking for more foster parents.

Every year, about 20 to 25 children are adopted from the home - but to adopt, you must be a foster parent for six months.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.