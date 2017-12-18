VIDEO: Archaeologists shows off artifacts found in Rock Spring dig

The Public Archaeology Corps excavated a brick structure with three retaining walls and pieces of slate, which are believed to be the remnants of steps leading down into the spring. (Source: The Public Archaeology Corps)

A team of archaeologists successfully found the 100-year-old remains of the Rock Spring, an iconic water source in Wilmington for more than 175 years.

Jon Schleier, an archaeologist who helped lead the excavation, reveals the artifacts found while searching for the Rock Spring.

A rectangle-shaped stone step was found. It would have been one of many steps that led from the ground down into the Rock Spring.

Historical documents indicate that that the spring’s drinking water emerged from underground. People walked down into the spring to drink or fill containers with water.

A longer, rectangle-shaped step was recovered. The archaeology crew believes this is the top-most step leading down into the Rock Spring.

A smaller, triangle-shaped stone step was found two to three feet underground in the Rock Spring. Schleier said the stone’s small size indicates it is likely a piece of another step.

During the search for the Rock Spring, the team uncovered a number of unrelated artifacts. A small glass bottle, a stamped brick, and two glass bottle bases were among the incidental artifacts.

