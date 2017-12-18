Families get opportunity to shop with a Surf City cop - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Families get opportunity to shop with a Surf City cop

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

The Surf City Police Department held its first Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

Police staff took children and their parents to lunch before going Christmas shopping and after they finished shopping, they met at the police station for dessert and gift wrapping. 

