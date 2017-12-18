Yelp reviews: Best mac & cheese in Wilmington

The reviews are in – Yelpers are sharing their favorite spots for macaroni and cheese.

Lenzie Grainger, Yelp’s Wilmington Ambassador, shared some of the region’s top picks today on WECT News First at Four.

Yelper’s recommend:

Johnny Luke's KitchenBar in midtown Wilmington

HopLite Irish Pub and Restaurant in Carolina Beach

Fork n Cork in downtown Wilmington

