Save money on your last-minute holiday shopping

Apps can help you save money this holiday season. (Source: WECT)

Save money as you get your last-minute shopping done.

Delly Mellor from dellysdeals.com highlighted two apps that can save you big bucks.

Walgreens App

* Order last minute Christmas photo cards with their app

* Use the photos you already have on your phone

* Easy to use; choose from many designs

* They come with envelopes

* Pick up same day in-store at your local Walgreens

* Google "Walgreens coupon codes" to find codes to save up to 50% on your orders

“I ordered 50 cards last week and saved $25 with a code,” Delly said.

Retail Me Not App

* Great way to save last minute at hundreds of retail stores

* Use it standing in line

* Search for your store

* It finds coupons for you

* Choose your coupon; cashier scans your phone

* Savings come off at the register

“I used this on Friday night while standing in line at Kohls and saved an additional 20% off my purchase,” Delly said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.