UNCW's Alex Royalty named preseason All-America

UNCW junior righthander Alex Royalty has been named preseason Third-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball for the upcoming 2018 season.



Royalty, who enters the season as the Colonial Athletic Association’s reigning Pitcher-of-the-Year, posted a career-best 9-2 record as a sophomore in 2017 while also fashioning a career-low earned run average of 3.20. Through two seasons with the Seahawks, the Raleigh, N.C., native owns a 17-4 record in 30 career starts.



Royalty was named first-team All-CAA in addition to the Pitcher-of-the-Year honor while also earning ABCA First-Team All-East Region honors. The veteran hurler paced the CAA in wins (9) as well as innings pitched (98.1) and strikeouts with 106. His 106 strikeouts also ranked seventh on UNCW’s single-season record list.



The Seahawks open the season on Feb. 16 against Easter Kentucky on the first day of the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field.