With flu cases on the rise, NHRMC restricting visitation

Citing the increase of flu cases that have been reported in the region, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is restricting visitation.

Along with restricting those with flu-like symptoms from visiting patients, the hospital is asking that children ages 12 and under not be brought to any NHRMC facility unless it's for the child's treatment.

“The risk of spreading flu among children is high,” said Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, Chief Epidemiologist at NHRMC. “Often, children can be contagious before flu symptoms appear. By restricting children during this heightened time, we can help protect them and prevent the spread of flu among vulnerable patients.”

Children who do come to NHMRC will be asked to wear a mask. People with flu-like symptoms who come seeking care also will be given a mask.

“We know visits are important to families, but safety needs to be the top concern," said Dr. Kamitsuka. “We appreciate the community’s support in protecting our patients and children.”

