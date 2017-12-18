UPDATE: Man accused in cell phone scam turns self in

The Wilmington Police Department said Monday afternoon that a Trinity man suspected of scamming multiple mobile phone stores has turned himself in to police.

According to the WPD, James Terry allegedly posed as a pastor of various churches in the area and obtained cell phones from stores while charging them to a business account.

A warrant for possession of stolen goods was issued for Terry, 47, and an email from the police department Monday said Terry was arrested after turning himself in.

Officials say Terry is suspected of pulling this same scam in other jurisdictions.

