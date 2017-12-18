American Airlines to add year-round daily service to D.C. from ILM

American Airlines will offer daily year-round non-stop service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and summer seasonal service to Chicago O'Hare (ORD) beginning next year. (Source: WECT)

American Airlines will offer daily year-round non-stop service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and summer seasonal service to Chicago O'Hare (ORD) beginning next year.

The daily service to DCA will begin in May of 2018 while the seasonal service to ORD will begin in June.

“We have consistently heard feedback from our Business Traveler Group and community stakeholders that additional weekday non-stop flights to DCA would be beneficial. We are excited American has chosen to expand its service at ILM, with additional flight options between ILM and DCA,” said ILM Airport Director Julie Wilsey.

“This announcement is wonderful news for the city of Wilmington and Southeastern North Carolina,” said Rep. David Rouzer. “Our citizens, businesses and tourism industry will all benefit greatly from expanded service from Wilmington to Washington, D.C. -- increasing revenue, tourism and economic growth. I commend Wilmington International Airport and American Airlines for all the hard-work that went into securing this daily, non-stop flight.”

American Airlines currently offers non-stop service between Wilmington and Philadelphia, Charlotte and New York-LaGuardia year-round. This year, the airline offered service over the summer on weekends between ILM and DCA and winter holiday service to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The summer non-stop flights between ILM and Chicago O'Hare will run daily from June through Labor Day.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.