New Hanover County schools to look at redistricting

New Hanover County Schools will look at changing a redistricting timeline at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The school district originally planned to change districting for middle and high schools for the 2018-2019 school year, but that change could come a year later.

New Hanover County Schools says the pushback will help give parents more time to adjust and plan ahead for the changes.

The redistricting should ease overcrowding at several schools.

