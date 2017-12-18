Salvation Army gives out Angel Tree gifts

The Salvation Army will hand out thousands of toys on Monday during its annual Angel Tree pick-up. (Source: WECT)

More than 3,000 children will receive gifts through the program all sponsored by donations from the community.

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army said this week will be the payoff for several months of hard work.

"It is a wonderful feeling and that all culminates in giving these gifts to these families," said Craddock. "You see their appreciation and gratitude. There will be some moms who will cry some tears of joy, and you just know that we have invested in people and added into the value of our community."

Pick up locations can be found below.

Columbus County: December 18, 2017

Columbus County Fair Grounds, 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville, NC 28472

Brunswick, New Hanover & Pender Counties:

2307 North College Road in Wilmington, NC. It is between the Family Dollar & the Subway stores.

The Salvation Army asks that you limit cell phone use to outside, no children will be allowed inside, and no food or drink can be brought in.

