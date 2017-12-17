Bitty and Beau's owner wins CNN Hero of the Year award

Wilmington coffee shop owner Amy Wright took home CNN's Hero of the Year award Sunday night.

"People with disabilities have been in the shadows too long," Wright said in her acceptance speech. "But no more."

Wright and 10 others were showcased on a prime time special, CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute, which recognizes how ordinary people set out to do extraordinary things and change the lives of others.

Wright started Bitty and Beau's in 2016. The coffee shop is named after her son Beau and her daughter Bitty, both who have Down syndrome. The shop employees around 40 people with disabilities.

"It spread like wildfire that Mrs. Amy won," Matt Dean, an employee at the coffee shop, said. "Think of it as she's the Wonder Woman of Bitty and Beau's."

If Wright has earned the status of superhero among her employees, Stephanie Glatt is the perfect sidekick.

"I try to help the manager keep the place running smoothly," Glatt explained. "Hopefully, one of these days, someone else will hire those with disabilities someday soon."

Glatt, who was recently promoted, admitted she didn't think Wright would win.

"I was crying in bed," Glatt said with a laugh. "She proved me wrong."

Glatt and Dean prove people with disabilities deserve a spot in the workforce and Sunday night's win is further proof.

Wright and the other 10 heroes already received a $10,000 cash award, but Wright will now take home an additional $100,000 to help fuel her continued cause of helping people with disabilities.

Donations made to each of their designated nonprofit organizations are also being matched up to $50,000.

