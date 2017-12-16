Protesters decry tax bill proposed by Congress

Gathering near Riverfront Park, protesters held signs and spoke over a loudspeaker to passersby. (SOURCE: WECT)

About 20 protesters voiced their opposition to Congress’ proposed tax bill, which was released in its final version on Friday.

Gathering near Riverfront Park, protesters held signs and spoke over a loudspeaker to passersby.

The rally organizer, Jim Nesbit with Cape Fear Indivisible, said the primary message was that the GOP tax bill would take money from the poor and give it to the rich.

The extensive bill proposes tax changes including a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, lowering taxes for most American wage earners, and eliminating the health insurance requirement effective 2019.

The tax bill also reduces the number of people paying taxes on inheritance money, and increases the child tax credit to $2,000 per child.

"They're throwing some little bits and pieces to the middle class,” said Nesbit. “But in the long run, the middle class is going to end up paying, because once they pass this bill, then they're going to come back and take away money from Medicare and social security to pay for it."

Lawmakers in Congress plan to vote on the bill early next week. If passed, it would go to be potentially signed into law by President Trump.

Protestors also decried trickle-down economics, saying that tax breaks for corporations won’t translate to more money for workers.

“The plan that’s currently being put forth is congress will make the very rich a whole richer, and will not help the rest of us at all,” George Vlasits, who spoke at the rally.

“What I say we need to do with every single Republican who supports this plan in Congress is to repeal and replace them,” said Vlasits.

