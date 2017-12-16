Truck falls off Oak Island Barbee Bridge in 3 vehicle accident

Crews responded to the scene of what officials say was a three car accident on the Oak Island bridge that caused one of the vehicles to go over the bridge. (Source: Dan Mathison)

Crews are responding to the scene of what officials say was a three car accident on the Oak Island Barbee Bridge that caused one of the vehicles to go over the bridge.

An official with the Oak Island Fire Department said a truck, which was one of the three vehicles involved in the accident, went over the bridge.

The truck became partially submerged in the mud and water below the bridge.

So far one ambulance has taken at least one person to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The condition of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

We are working to get more information.

Check this story later for more details.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.