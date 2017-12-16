NHCSO investigating armed robbery at gas station

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery. (Source: Raycom Media)

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

The robber entered the Circle K gas station at 3053 Castle Hayne Road with a blue hoodie on with the sleeve pulled over his hand implying that he had a gun.

The robber demanded cash and then left on foot towards Oakley Rd.

A press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the robber is described as a black male in his 30’s wearing a blue hoodie.

K-9 and SABLE assisted in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

