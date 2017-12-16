Thousands of holiday wreaths to be laid at the Wilmington National Cemetery

Volunteers hope to cover more than 5,000 graves with a holiday wreath at the Wilmington National Cemetery on Saturday at noon. (SOURCE: WECT)

The Wreaths Across America project aims to display a holiday wreath on the grave of every fallen soldier buried in national cemeteries across the United States.

Organizers purchase the wreaths thanks to donations from sponsors and the public.

Last year, Wreaths Across America with the help of volunteers laid more than 1.2 million memorial wreaths at about 1,200 locations and cemeteries.

