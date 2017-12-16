Doctors, patients hold event for cervical cancer awareness

Lucybeth Nieves Arriba, MD, spoke about cervical cancer screening and the importance of the HPV vaccine to prevent cancer. (SOURCE: WECT)

Doctors, patients, and families gathered in downtown Wilmington this morning to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention and screening.

The public event started at 10 a.m. and took place at 801 Princess Street.



Evelyn Bryant shared her personal story of how cervical cancer impacted her family’s life.

"My mother passed away from cervical cancer," said Evelyn Bryant. "I knew that in the community that I lived in, there is a higher rate for people who don't know about cervical cancer or HPV, so I thought it would be great to make sure the community is more informed."

“Cervical cancer is highly preventable in most Western countries because screening tests and a vaccine to prevent human papillomavirus (HPV) infections are available,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “When cervical cancer is found early, it is highly treatable and associated with long survival and good quality of life.”

