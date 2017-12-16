WPD investigating early morning stabbing

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after two people were stabbed Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to an apartment at 520 Taylor Street in Wilmington at 2:55 am.

A man and woman were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, each with several stab wounds.

According to Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, a fight between the two led to the stabbing.

Witnesses told police the two were co-workers and had been out drinking.

Thompson said officers responded to a chaotic scene as paramedics worked to stabilize the victims. Both are in serious condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.The department is still investigating.

