High School basketball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School basketball scoreboard

High School basketball scoreboard (Source:WECT) High School basketball scoreboard (Source:WECT)

Girls 

West Brunswick 21, Laney 59 F
New Hanover 59, Topsail 45 F
Hoggard 53, North Brunswick 12 F
Salem Baptist Christian 56, Coastal Christian 43 F
Whiteville 47, West Bladen 44 F
East Bladen 60, Fairmont 20 F
Richlands 68, Pender 48 F
Ashley 45, South Brunswick 27 F

Boys 
West Brunswick 51, Laney 62 F
South Columbus 67 East Columbus 54 F
West Columbus 65 St. Pauls 59 F
New Hanover 76, Topsail 54 F 
Hoggard 62, North Brunswick 45 F
Ashley 50, South Brunswick 43 F
Southeastern Homeschool 57, Chatham Homeschool 45 F
Coastal Christian 83, Salem Baptist Christian 51 F
Whiteville 81, West Bladen 54 F
Fairmont 70, East Bladen 57 F

Powered by Frankly