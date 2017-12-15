Homeless and poverty-stricken express creativity on the canvas

"I never dreamed or imagined that my dreams with my art would come true," Remesha Behlin said as she admired the five pieces of artwork she has displayed on the wall at Foxes Boxes. "It's love. It's painted with love and faith and hope."

Behlin said she was a different woman a year ago. She made her mistakes, had her run-ins with the law and struggled with homelessness.

But she rekindled her creative spirit when a new art initiative came to the streets of downtown Wilmington.

"I love the idea of bringing art materials to people that otherwise wouldn't have them," said Sharon Wozniak-Spencer, creator of Mobile Caring Arts. "[I love] what that means to them and watching that impact their lives."

Wozniak-Spencer's program provides the homeless and poverty-stricken community with a chance to create their own artwork and make money at the same time.

On Dec. 20, the artists' pieces displayed in Foxes Boxes will go up for sale. All the proceeds go directly back to the artists.

"This was somewhat a job for me but it turned out to be so much more," Behlin said. "They didn't care that I was homeless or I didn't have fancy clothes or I didn't have a lot of money. They just kept encouraging me to do the best I can."

The pieces will go back on sale Dec. 22 from 5-9 p.m.

