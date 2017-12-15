Local CNN Hero headed to NYC for tribute show

Amy Wright left Wilmington Friday for the CNN Heroes tribute show in New York City. (Source: Bitty & Beau's Coffee Facebook page)

A Wilmington woman left for New York City Friday to attend the CNN Heroes tribute show.

Amy Wright, the founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau's Coffee, is one of 10 people who will be honored at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday at the American Museum of Natural History.

Wright will get $10,000 for being one of the CNN heroes and the Hero of the Year receives an additional $100,000. The Hero of the Year is selected through online voting that ended Dec. 12.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee, which opened in January 2016 at 4949 New Centre Drive, employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Wright and her husband's two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, have Down syndrome.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.