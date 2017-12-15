Find great gifts for your husband or adult son this Christmas

Fun socks are among good gift ideas for men. (Source: WECT)

Having trouble finding gifts for your husband or adult son?

Michael Vinson, the owner of Bloke Apparel and Supply in Wilmington, has some answers.

Vinson was on First at Four Friday to discuss gift ideas for men and several of them have a local or regional connection.

Here are a few options Vinson mentioned:

Flavored toothpicks from Daneson. Bloke offers five flavors: lemon, mint, salted birch, cinnamint, and single malt scotch whiskey.

Bloke offers five flavors: lemon, mint, salted birch, cinnamint, and single malt scotch whiskey. Local grooming product. Forge & Foundry makes Bloke's best-selling pomade and deodorant, and it's all local and organic.

Forge & Foundry makes Bloke's best-selling pomade and deodorant, and it's all local and organic. Bullet pen . A .50 caliber bullet has been transformed into a writing pen that can be refilled. These are handmade in South Carolina.

A .50 caliber bullet has been transformed into a writing pen that can be refilled. These are handmade in South Carolina. Fun socks. The days of the boring sock are over. Bloke has themed holiday gift packs as well as festive single pairs for stocking stuffers.

The days of the boring sock are over. Bloke has themed holiday gift packs as well as festive single pairs for stocking stuffers. Cologne. These wax-based colognes are a good addition to any guy's gift bag. They come in eight scents and are great for freshening up on the go.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.