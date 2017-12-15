Gifts massively discounted at holiday church shop in Wilmington

“We’re not doing a hand-out program, we’re doing a hand-up program,” said pastor James Jamison Jr., who created the store. (SOURCE: WECT)

About 800 gifts are on sale Friday and Saturday at the Parents’ Pride Christmas Toy Store at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations.

Wilmington-area churches donated toys, bikes, and gifts for seniors. After a month of collection, the store will be open to the public Friday from noon-5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m, and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

All the money from the sales will go toward community programs put on by Hope Baptist Church for all Nations.

The steep discounts include an $80 bike for $20.

“We’re not doing a handout program. We’re doing a hand-up program,” said pastor James Jamison Jr., who created the store.

“What we say is, ‘I know you don’t have the funds that everybody else has, so what we’re going to do is make it affordable, so you participate, I participate, we all work this thing together. We all have a merry Christmas, but we all have something invested into it,'” Jamison said.

A grandmother of 16 kids, Lillie Powell is brought to tears expressing her gratitude for the Parent’s Pride store.

“Thank you so much. God is good,” Powell said. “This is a good thing because a lot of people can’t afford these gifts because they are high-priced.”

Powell shopped for presents Friday for her granddaughter, a fifth-grader who Powell said deserves gifts.

