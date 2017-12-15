UNCW guard JaQuel Richmond dismissed from program

UNCW men’s basketball junior guard JaQuel Richmond has been dismissed from the program.

Head coach C.B. McGrath announced that Richmond was no longer on the team at Friday’s weekly press conference.

McGrath wouldn’t go into details about the move, but he said that Richmond was dismissed “from not living up to program standards.”

Richmond was in his second season at UNCW after transferring from Middle Tennessee State. The reserve guard, who missed the Seahawks’ first two games due to injury, was averaging 5.7 points per game.

UNCW (2-6) will try to end a five-game losing streak Sunday when it hosts Furman at 2 p.m.

