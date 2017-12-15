Meet me at the museum in Whiteville

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville has so much to explore.

The museum is an extension of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. It reaches the communities in southeastern North Carolina.

When first walking into the museum, visitors can’t miss the large Postosuchus.

The prehistoric reptile stands guard at the entrance.

“I think we're really glad that he is not existing these days although a relative of his does live right down the street,” Kelly Lewis, the Natural Sciences Education Coordinator explained. “These are related to alligators, which we have plenty of here in Lake Waccamaw. This guy lived before the dinosaurs, a prehistoric reptile. What's exciting about him being here about this museum is that he was found somewhat locally; he was dug up in Durham North Carolina. So, he was North Carolina discovered and it is a unique species. So, we're very excited to have him here.”

If you speak to those who work at the museum, you’ll find out they are excited and enthusiastic about the museum and what it has to offer.

Meredith Morgan, Natural Sciences Education Specialist, highlighted some of the programs at the facility, including Wednesday and Saturday story time.

“We focus on the connection between literacy and science,” she said. “We've got programs for the whole family including our science cinema which takes place on the last Saturday of every month. We show documentaries or a science movie and we incorporate it into activities afterwards. Our event that's coming up really soon is the ‘Meet me at the Museum.’ It is a monthly program where we bring in people from the scientific and community to talk about the research or things that they're studying and share that with the public.”

The museum is also looking for volunteers to help with programs there.

