UPDATE: Missing teenager last seen in Leland found safe

Savannah Johnson (Source: Leland Police Department) Savannah Johnson (Source: Leland Police Department)
LELAND, NC (WECT) -

Leland police said Thursday that a teenager who had been missing since mid-December has been located.

According to a Leland Police Department Facebook post, Savannah Johnson, 16, is safe at home.

Johnson had last been seen at her residence in the Pickett Road area on Dec. 13 at approximately 9 p.m.

