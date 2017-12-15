MISSING: Teenager last seen in Leland on Wednesday

Leland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

According to a Friday afternoon news release from the Leland Police Department, Savannah Johnson, 16, was last seen at her residence in the Pickett Road area Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m.

The release said Johnson may be in the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Detective Felicia McCabe at 910-332-5005.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.