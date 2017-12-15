Man receives free hearing aid

Christmas came early for Mark Allred, who got a new hearing aid fitted for him on Friday.

Beltone's Hearing Care Foundation gives brand new hearing aids to those who can not afford them. Allred qualified for a free fitting and said it was a life-changing experience the second he put them in.

"I can hear myself talk. I can speak a little better," Allred said. "With my Parkinson's, I couldn't, and I won't have to tell people to repeat themselves or speak up."

"Now I know how a person feels, not to put this in a bad way, deaf all their life and have a hearing operation or a hearing aid put in, it's like a whole new world."

