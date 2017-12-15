KNOW THIS WOMAN? Police seek ID of Walmart larceny suspect

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole hundreds of dollars from Walmart earlier this week.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Walmart located on New Pointe Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly stole $418 in miscellaneous items and was last seen getting into a silver four-door Ford car.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Berry at (910) 332-5003.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.