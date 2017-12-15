Man gets prison time for girlfriend's overdose death

The former boyfriend of a New Hanover County woman who died from a heroin overdose is headed to prison for his role in her death.

Daniel Lees Masciotti, 34, of Wilmington, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to deliver heroin, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

He was sentenced to 35-70 months in prison.

On November 1, 2016, Masciotti and another person purchased 10 bags of heroin then picked up Masciotti's girlfriend, 24-year-old Alexandra Hammitt, and drove to a home in New Hanover County.

At Hammitt's request, Masciotti injected her with two bags of heroin before taking four bags himself. Prosecutors said Masciotti knew the heroin was strong and was aware that Hammitt previously overdosed.

After being injected, Hammitt began to overdose. Prosecutors said the owner of the home was on probation and didn't want police to respond, so Masciotti took Hammitt to the emergency department in Porters Neck instead of calling 911.

Deputies were informed of the overdose and responded to the hospital. Masciotti initially said he received a phone call from a woman who said Hammitt had overdosed and was outside in the area of Torchwood Drive in Ogden.

Masciotti claimed he drove to the area, found Hammitt, and brought her to the emergency department.

Deputies asked him to show them the phone call, but he could only provide an outgoing call.

After he was confronted with this, Masciotti said Hammitt had consumed one bag of heroin at his grandmother's house. Detectives questioned his grandmother and found this was not true.

Masciotti finally admitted to what happened. A subsequent search of the home where Hammitt overdosed revealed some drug paraphernalia but no heroin baggies.

Hammitt remained in a coma until she died on Nov. 4, 2016. An autopsy revealed she had consumed both heroin and fentanyl.

"If you inject another person with an opiate and they die from this, the law holds you responsible for their death," said Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo. "The fact you also consumed the substance yourself does not absolve you of this. There is no doubt you are criminally responsible."

Masciotti and his supplier, Jonathan Alan Foster, 29, were both initially charged with second-degree murder in Hammitt's death.

According to online records, Foster's case is still pending and his next court date is Jan. 8.

