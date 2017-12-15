New Hanover County sues opioid manufacturers, distributors

New Hanover County has filed a federal lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and distributors. (SOURCE: WECT)

New Hanover County has moved ahead in its efforts to resolve the area's opioid crisis through the legal system.

Thursday, the county filed a federal lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and distributors. The suit calls for unspecified damages, including punitive damages, to help cover the costs already accumulated with responding to the opioid epidemic in our region.

As stated in the suit, New Hanover County, in particular, has experienced a 1,500% increase in opioid-related deaths since 1999. The suit states in 2015, there were an estimated 114 opioid prescriptions ordered per 100 residents in the county.

The manufacturers aggressively pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to

doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction. These pharmaceutical

companies aggressively advertised to and persuaded doctors to prescribe highly addictive,

dangerous opioids and turned patients into drug addicts for their own corporate profit. Such actions

were intentional and/or unlawful.

Last month, both the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Wilmington City Council approved separate resolutions calling for a legal effort to battle the current situation.

According to a 2016 study conducted by Castlight Health, Wilmington was leading the nation in opioid abuse rate. Three other North Carolina cities — Hickory, Jacksonville, and Fayetteville — made the study's top 25.

The report analyzed anonymous health data from nearly a million people covered by employer-based insurance.

