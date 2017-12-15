‘Santa Cop’ pairs police with kids to spread holiday cheer

About 50 law enforcement spent Friday morning helping kids pick out holiday gifts at the Wal-Mart on Sigmon Road. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department has put on the event, called Santa Cop, every year since 1990.

The event’s goal is to foster positive encounters between law enforcement and children, while simultaneously ensuring that the kids have enough gifts to enjoy the holidays.

About 40 kids and their families paired up with police officers and hit the aisles. Officers wearing Santa hats pushed carts full of gifts for kids wearing smiles.

School counselors referred the kids based on their family’s need or situation.

Each child had $100 spending limit for gifts.

