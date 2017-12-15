Jimbo's celebrates 40 years of service

Jimbo's Restaurant in Wilmington celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday.

The diner opened back in 1976 and has been serving Wilmington at the same location on South College Road ever since.

Anna Pastalos and her husband Jim, "Jimbo," moved to Wilmington from Long Island and opened Jimbo's in an old Toyota dealership.

Pastalos said the customers have made every day worth it.

"I want them to feel like this is their second family," she said. "They belong here in this big family at Jimbo's with all these nice girls and cooks, and they have been here forever, and we like them to be a part of it."

The restaurant gave out free coffee and treats to all of their customers to celebrate the occasion.

Pastalos said the key to staying open for four decades was making sure that every person was treated equally.

"In my opinion, it is hard work, dedication, loving what you are doing and loving people," she said. "Good food and good service, yes. We are just very thankful. Thank you, Wilmington."

For more information on Jimbo's click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.