Man injured in deadly Whiteville shooting arrested

A man injured in a deadly retaliatory shooting at a Whiteville convenience store Monday night was arrested for his role in a prior shooting at an apartment complex in November.

Deron Dewitt Blanks, 30, of Clarkton, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and injury to personal property, and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $425,000 bond.

Blanks is accused of firing several shots outside the Saw Mill Apartments off West Hay Street in Whiteville around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 26. An eyewitness told police that he was sitting in his vehicle when someone drove up, got out the car, and began opening fire.

Several vehicles were struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

On Monday, Blanks and another man, 30-year-old Elliot Ward Dew, were sitting in a vehicle outside the Happy Mart on JK Powell Boulevard when they were shot multiple times.

Dew was rushed to Columbus Regional Hospital where he later died. Blanks was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators believe the Monday night shooting was in retaliation for the apartment shooting last month.

Corey Tashombae Hines, 20, of Charlotte and Taquay Montez Newkirk, 26, of Whiteville, are also facing charges in connection with the Saw Mill shooting.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.

