Devin Hutchinson leads Brunswick Community College past Greatness Prep

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) -

Brunswick Community College’s Devin Hutchinson scored 18 points to lead the Dolphins over Greatness Prep 80-72 Thursday night at BCC’s eighth annual Holiday Classic. 

Omari Wilson scored 18 points and Khaileel Dailey chipped in 10 for the Dolphins (10-1).

Brunswick will host Chattanooga State Community College Friday at 5 p.m. 

