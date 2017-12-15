Devin Hutchinson leads Brunswick Community College past Greatness Prep

Brunswick Community College’s Devin Hutchinson scored 18 points to lead the Dolphins over Greatness Prep 80-72 Thursday night at BCC’s eighth annual Holiday Classic.

Omari Wilson scored 18 points and Khaileel Dailey chipped in 10 for the Dolphins (10-1).

Brunswick will host Chattanooga State Community College Friday at 5 p.m.

